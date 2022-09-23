Juana Lee Hopper, beloved wife, mother, and Nina, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2022. She was 92 years old. Juana was born and raised in Tippah County, Mississippi. Few people embodied southern, Christian, hospitality quite like Juana, and her deep belief in Christ was only rivaled by her devotion to her family. This devotion was most evident in her love of Zack Mansel Hopper. After eloping at the age of seventeen, Juana would spend 73 years with Mansel as her husband before his passing in 2020. In 1952, they moved to Memphis where they built a life together and raised three children. Then in 1996, Juana and Mansel returned to Tippah County where they built a small home on a sprawling, 57-acre, property they purchased from her parents. Both Juana and Mansel shared a deep appreciation for the beauty of God's creation, and their home was nestled amongst vast gardens they both tended. In true southern fashion, their screened-in porch served as the stage for family gatherings, the sides on her dinner table often outnumbering the guests in attendance. And while she might complain that a dish didn't turn out exactly the way she intended, it was always delicious. Indeed, Juana was known for homemade butterscotch pie and homegrown muscadine jelly. But, every carefully prepared meal or dish was really just an extension of the love she showed those around her. Her family and friends were the frequent recipients of encouragement, devotionals, and the constant covering of her prayers. Juana's uplifting spirit would serve as a reminder of how we should all strive to live. She truly put her faith above all else and embodied that faith through her love for all of us. For this reason and so many others, we will all greatly miss her. She is survived by her son, Richard (Janet) Hopper; daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Thielemier; grandchildren, Emilee (Brandon) Herrington, Megan Thielemier, Josh (Melissa) Thielemier; three great grandchildren, Ellie, Stella and Savannah Herrington: sisters, Eytole (John) Warren, Lorraine (Ralph) Skinner, Louise (Don) Bryan, Martha Rose Jaynes; and brother, Randall (Beverly) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zack Mansel Hopper; son, Zack Mansel Hopper, Jr; and brother, Ray Smith. Graveside Services will be at 1 PM Sunday, September 25 at Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hopper family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
