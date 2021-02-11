Peggy Joy Kiddy Hopper, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2021 at her daughter Beverly's home in New Albany. She was born January 16, 1935 in Myrtle to the late Verner and Opal Hudson Kiddy. She was the widow of C.W. Hopper and was a homemaker. She was a very faithful charter member of Victory Life Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher and a singer for many years past. Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Victory Life Church with Bro. Raymond G. Bishop and Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Shea Graham and Lori Ann Childers; a son, Carlos Nathaniel Hopper; a sister, Nell Jolly; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 2:00p.m. until service time at the church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.