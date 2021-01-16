Ricky Joe Hopper, 72, of Walls, MS, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. Papa Hopper, as he was affectionately known, started out as a farmer in rural Mississippi; he was a Vietnam war veteran; and he worked for many years at, and retired from, Firestone. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Hopper II . He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Hopper; two children, Bryan (Debbie) Hopper and Diane (Steve) Buck; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be a small grave-side service at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery in Ripley, MS, on Sunday, January 17th at 1:00 pm. McBride Funeral Home will be in charge. Due to Covid 19 the family is requesting that all in attendance Please be aware of the CDC recommendations as to Masks, and Social Distancing. Condolences for the Hopper family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
