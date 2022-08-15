Sandra Inez Hopper passed away at the age of 77 on August 14, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. She was born November 1, 1944 to Sam Morrison and Inez Chapman Morrison in Ripley, MS. She retired from working for Kroger in Southaven, MS as a Front End Supervisor for almost 30 years. Sandra loved her family and always put them first. She loved fishing, was an avid reader and was a member of the Chapman Church of Christ. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the Service starts at 1:00 PM at the Chapman Church of Christ. Committal will be at the Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. Sandra was survived by one son: Bryan Hopper (Debbie) of Walls, MS; one daughter: Diane Buck (Steve) of Southaven, MS; one sister: Von Carmichael (Butch) of Corinth, MS. She is preceded by her parents; her husband: Ricky Joe Hopper; one son: Ricky Joe Hopper, II; two brothers: Tony Morrison, Dale Morrison; one sister: Joan Berryman. Officiating will be Mark Lindley. Pallbearers will be: Tyler Gilliland, Garrett Gilliland, Hayden Hopper, Baylor Hopper, Josh Fowler, Phillip Hopper. Honorary Pallbearers are: Matthew Hopper, Brian Hall, Walker Hopper. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
