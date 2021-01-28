Zack Mansel Hopper, Sr., 92, resident of Tiplersville, departed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Memphis. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Hopper will be at 1 PM Friday, January 29 at Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Bro. Jeff Moore will officiate with opening remarks by Ralph Skinner. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Hopper was born December 23, 1928 in Tiplersville, the son of the late Linzie Martin and Frances Yancey Hopper. He received his education in the Chalybeate Public School System and was married May 2, 1947 to his beloved wife, Juana Lee Smith Hopper, who survives. In 1952, Mr. and Mrs. Hopper moved to Memphis where he was employed at Forrest Hill Dairy for 16 years. After leaving Forrest Hill Dairy, he became a valued employee of Safety Lights in Memphis for 25 years before retiring. After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Hopper moved back to Tiplersville and built a beautiful home with his own hands with help from his sons. Blessed with a "green thumb", he loved the outdoors and knew how to grow anything and everything. A devoted and faithful member of Falkner Baptist Church, Mr. Hopper will be remembered for his enjoyment of giving bubble gum to all the kids. A man grounded in faith and dedicated to his family, he will be missed by his loving family, friends, in-laws and many nieces and nephews who fondly called him "Uncle Mansel". In addition to his wife of 73 years, memories with continue to be shared by two children, Richard L. Hopper (Janet) of Tiplersville and Cynthia Thielemier (Michael) of Cordova, one sister, Betty Jean McCluey of Memphis, three grandchildren, Emilee Herrington (Brandon), Megan Thielemier and Josh Thielemier (Melissa) and three great grandchildren, Savannah, Stella and Ellie. He was also preceded in death by a son, Zack Mansel Hopper, Jr. (Sharon), three sisters, Louise Richardson, Ruby Wilbanks, Peggy Cheshire and seven brothers, W.L., Iver Ione, John Y., Bobby Martin, David, Sammy and Monroe Hopper. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hopper family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
