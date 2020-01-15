Fanny Josefia "Cuqui" Hopson, 86, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Puerto Rico April 27, 1933 to Raphael Julio and Epifannia Irizarry. For many years, she worked as a translator at the main unit of NMMC and later at The Women's Center where she enjoyed working with new babies and their families. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she had served as President of the Lady's Club. Survivors include her two sons, Les Hopson and his wife, Diane of Saltillo and LTC Ralph Hopson and his wife, Lisa of Bartlett, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years; (T/SGT, USAF, Ret.) William "Red" Hopson; grandson Eric Hopson; one brother; and one sister. A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo with Father Henry Shelton, Father Joseph Le and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneral.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 7:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.