Fanny Josefia "Cuqui" Hopson, 86, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Puerto Rico April 27, 1933 to Raphael Julio and Epifannia Irizarry. For many years, she worked as a translator at the main unit of NMMC and later at The Women's Center where she enjoyed working with new babies and their families. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she had served as President of the Lady's Club. Survivors include her two sons, Les Hopson and his wife, Diane of Saltillo and LTC Ralph Hopson and his wife, Lisa of Bartlett, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years; (T/SGT, USAF, Ret.) William "Red" Hopson; grandson Eric Hopson; one brother; and one sister. A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo with Father Henry Shelton, Father Joseph Le and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneral.com.

