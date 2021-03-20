James "Jim" Franklin Hopson, 86, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home. Mr. Hopson was born November 26, 1934, in Monticello, Florida, to Richard H. and Retha Yawn Hopson. In 1952, he graduated from Jefferson County High School where he excelled in sports and was selected by his class as the honor of Mr. JCHS. Jim began his military career in 1954, by entering the United States Air Force Aviation Cadet Program. After his completion of his pilot training, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He served a 14-month tour of duty in Vietnam from 1964 until 1965. During his tour he served as a Forward Air Controller, piloting fighting, training and transport aircraft. He served 20 years in the military, retiring with the rank of Major. After his accomplished military career in 1974, he relocated to Houston, Mississippi, where he was employed as a truck driver for Franklin Corporation and a corporate pilot for North American Plastics and W. E. Walker Enterprises. His final retirement came from Callahan Charter Tours where he enjoyed transporting the Ole Miss men's and women's sporting teams. In 1988, he married Jean Waldrop Grimes and this May 22 they would have celebrated 33 years of marriage. They enjoyed spending time together working in their yard, walking, riding the Can-Am Spyder and watching Ole Miss sports. Survivors include his wife, Jean Hopson of Tupelo; son, James Kevin Hopson of Houston; daughter, Lisa Hopson Voyles of Houston; step-daughter, Renee Grimes and her fiancé, Rickey McCalister of Corinth; brother, Roy Ralph Hopson and his wife, Edna, of Monticello, Florida; brothers-in-law, Harold Pittman of Monticello, Fla., Hugh Waldrop of Bartlett, Tennessee; Mac Waldrop and his wife, Leila, of Leesville, Louisiana, R. J. Waldrop and his wife, Bonnie, of Thaxton; sisters-in-law, Betty Hopson of Deland, Florida, and Virginia Stephens of Hernando; four grandchildren, Zach Hopson, Max Hopson, Charlie Hopson and Cody Voyles; five great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Betty Brown of Houston. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Richard Eugene Hopson, Mary Frances Hopson Quick, Sara Jane Hopson Pittman and Robert Lee Hopson. "Sleep well. Sleep late. Nighty night." In honoring Mr. Hopson's request there will be no formal services. Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and American Legion Post 49, 1875 Legion Lake Road, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
