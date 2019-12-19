ALBERT LEON HORN, lifelong resident of Houston, MS passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after ninety years of a life fully lived. Albert was born on July 11, 1929 in Houston, MS to Robyn Childress Horn and Lee Horn. He was a graduate of Houston High School and the University of Mississippi. On December 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, FaHoma Crumby, and enjoyed fifty-five wonderful years of life with her. Together they raised and loved three sons and a daughter: Lee, Victor, Laurie and Jim Garth. A consummate entrepreneur and fearless innovator, Albert loved and served his community in many capacities - business owner, employer, advisor, and friend. He served as a member of the Houston School Board and was a lifelong member of the local Masonic Lodge. Beyond his business endeavors, an acumen for which he was well-known, Albert was also an avid outdoorsman, knife designer, gun collector, artist, and treasure-hunter who had a keen eye. He had an unmistakable zeal for life which translated into many friendships, opportunities, and world travels with his wife and children. His sense of adventure and curiosity never dimmed with age, and he continued to travel, create, learn and enjoy life until his final days. Though he will be well-remembered for all of these things, it is his great love for family and his generosity of spirit that will endure as his most remarkable legacy. Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, FaHoma, and his grandson, Sherod Horn. He is survived by his four children Lee Horn, M.D. (Teena), Victor Horn, M.D. (Debbie), Laurie Stevenson (Rick), Jim Garth Crumby Horn (Tammy) and by his thirteen grandchildren Justin Horn (Bea), Clay Bishop, Brister Bishop, Paige Lluy (Ryan), Hillary Horn, Vic Horn (Meredith), Drew Horn (Brittany), Garth Horn (Mary Leigh), Laura Jones (Justin), Robyn Griffin (Jeff), Stephen Powell, M.D., Kelly Powell, Jim Horn II, and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Barrett (Bill) and Robbie Dendy (Sid). A funeral service/celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Houston, where Albert was a lifelong member. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Crumby, Richard Jones, Roland Oswalt, Bobby Sanderson, Fred Thompson, Charlie Tillman, Bill Watson, and all former employees of Horn's Big Star. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albert and FaHoma Horn Scholarship Fund c/o Create Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS, 38802; or a charity of your choice. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
