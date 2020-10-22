Clarence Lee Horn, 74, resident of Marshall County and U.S. Veteran, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 following an extended illness. A Graveside Funeral Service honoring the life of Mr. Horn will be at 2 PM Friday, October 23 at New Salem Cemetery near Walnut with Bro. Alvin Whitehead officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Horn was born June 26, 1946 in Booneville, MS, the son of the late Billy and Loise Capps Horne. He received his education at Oakville High School in Memphis, TN, proudly served his country in the United States Army and on May 31, 1969 married his beloved wife, Geraldine Martindale Horn who survives. A Christian, Mr. Horn was a valued employee of the Coors Brewery Plant in Memphis, TN for 33 years before retiring. After retirement, he served as a superintendent for the Jacobs Engineering Group in Memphis An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Horn had a passion for deer hunting and fishing. A devoted family man, he was "always the happiest at the lake" where he loved special times with family, friends and water skiing. Mr. Horn will be remembered as a delightful conversationalist who enjoyed chatting about many different subjects. A fun loving person with a great spirit he will be truly missed by many. Visitation will be today from 1:30 PM to 2 PM at New Salem Cemetery near Walnut. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Mr. Horn is survived by two sons, Tony Horn (Judy) of Hernando and Kenneth Horn of Byhalia, two sisters, Diane Jenkins (Jimmy) of Southaven and Donna Anderson (Chip) of Sardis, two grandsons, Stephen Rackly and Robert Logan Horn, a brother and sister in law, Phillip and Tina James of Ashland and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Horne. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Horn and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Horn family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
