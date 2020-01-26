BOONEVILLE -- Elizabeth Horn, 89, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

