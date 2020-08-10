Dorothy Hildred Taylor Horne, after a great life as a nurse and pastor's wife, departed this realm to realize the promises of her faith in eternity. Hildred died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Tupelo after a period of failing health. She was born on August 30, l928 in Spring Creek, Tennessee to the late Robert Taylor and Mary Myrtle Spelling. She grew up in Jackson, Tennessee and was educated in the public schools there. She fulfilled her desire to be a Registered Nurse and graduated in l950 from the Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. Hildred spent 44 years as a nurse in the mold of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, being skilled, compassionate and thoroughly transparent. Her practicing career took her to hospitals and clinics in Tenn., Texas and Mississippi as an RN. On April 7, l956, she married Dr. Adrian Horne, a Baptist minister and he survives. Hildred was an encourager, the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sew. After her husband retired from the active ministry, they became members of Harrisburg Baptist Church while she continued to volunteer at clinics. A graveside service celebrating her life was held at Noon on Monday, August 11, 2020) at Jericho Cemetery near Baldwyn with grandson, Taylor, speaking. A private family visitation was held at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Hildred leaves behind her husband of 66 years; Rev. Dr. Adron Horn of Tupelo; her grandson, Taylor Shaffer and wife, Melinda and 2 great grandchildren, Elijah and Emma Shaffer all of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lisa Shaffer on 12/16/19; two sisters, Ernestine Dial and Robbie Aday and a brother, Kenneth Taylor. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.