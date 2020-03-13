Smithville - Jack "J" Horne, 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born a Valentine's baby, on February 14, 1956, in Amory, MS to the late Jack Dew and Bettianne Brasfield Horne. J graduated from Amory High School in 1974 and furthered his education at Itawamba Junior College where he obtained an Associate's Degree in Forestry. He was employed initially by Kramco and Scribner Equipment. Later, he worked for many years with True Temper Sports as a Quality Inspector and retired after 38 years of service, on May 1, 2015. J loved God and he was a member at First United Methodist Church, Amory. He was blessed by God with three children and he was a loving and wonderful father and grandfather to his family. The new love in his life, Judy Hatcher, brought him great joy and many said she put a big smile on his face. A loyal friend to so many, his friends said that he was genuinely one of a kind, the best friend a man could ask for. He categorized his residence as "Horne's Hidaway" and he truly lived and breathed everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting food plots, and any sort of activity that involved nature. An energetic man, he was an excellent deer hunter and he always enjoyed hunting trips with his friends. He helped manage some local area wildlife farms and he loved animals. He had no fear of snakes, picked up venomous snakes with his bare hands, and at time would hide dead snakes in his friends' cars just to get memorable reactions. J was an advocate for Wax Seed Company and he promoted education on planting or cultivating the ground. J was a supporter of Wild Life of Mississippi and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. He was a big sponsor of Catch a Dream Foundation in Starkville, which helped youth who had life threatening illnesses. J lived life to the fullest and he knew that every day was a blessing. He knew life was short, so he got out and enjoyed every moment. A jokester and prankster, he had many the nickname for his family and friends. An incredible cook, there was nothing that J could not turn into a masterpiece. His family and friends were blessed by his cooking talent and they enjoyed many meals while they fellowshipped with him and others. J was blessed, he had so many friends who were dear to him, too many for the family to be able to name. Due to the immense amount of J's mischievous acts, many will reflect on memories of J with a big smile and laugh, just the way that J would want it. He would encourage all to get out, live life to the fullest, laugh, enjoy nature and most of all, cherish your loved ones. His family and friends are saddened with his early departure from this earth, yet they are grateful to God for the blessing he was in their lives. He will be missed greatly yet his legacy will live on in their hearts. J is survived by his daughters, Kayla Hood (Jason), Smithville, Keri Horne (Curt Bradham), Tupelo; son, Rory Thornton (Clarissa), Amory; fiance, Judy Hatcher, Smithville; grandchildren, Gray Thornton, Mary Haley Hood, Camden Hood, Jake Thornton, Ann Marie Taylor, Carlisle Hood, Briggs Hood and Bennett Hood; sister, Vicki Cunningham, Amory; nephew, Jay Cunningham, Amory; niece, Katy McCurley, Amory; special friend, Stephen East; numerous other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Dew Horne and Bettianne Brasfield Horne. His Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS, with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Curtis Hilt, Todd Glenn, Corey Glenn, Dillard Pruitt, Doug Wiggins, Mark Parham, Ken Williams, Barry Wax, Jimmy Armstrong, Greg Edwards, Keith Parham, and Gerald Langford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Calvin Wade, Big O Hunting Club Members, and True Temper Employees. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm until the service hour at First United Methodist Church, in Amory, MS. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 147, Amory, MS, 38821, or to Catch a Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Road, Starkville, MS 39759.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.