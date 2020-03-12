SMITHVILLE -- Jack "J" Horne, 64, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2020, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS.

