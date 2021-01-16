Mary Laverne Horne Mary Laverne Horne, 90, started her new life in Heaven on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born on June 30, 1930, in Smithville, she was the daughter of the late Clint and Lessie Hathcock Stevens. Laverne grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School. She loved the Lord and was blessed by God with a loving husband, Mell "Junior" Horne, and two children. She was a wonderful nurturing mother who also worked to help provide for her family. Laverne worked as an Inspector over Quality Control with Monroe Trousers and then Amory Garment. For her entire life, she was a member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She spent many the hours at the church, worshipping and helping others grow their faith in Christ. Laverne left a legacy of love and a great example to others of a humble Christian woman who loved the Lord wholeheartedly. She loved to listen to Gospel music, read, sew and cook for her family. Laverne was a character who had no problem telling you what she thought. She spoke the truth. Her family, mostly her grandchildren, were the light of her life, and she enjoyed spending precious time with them. A wonderful woman has begun her new life with her Savior. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, yet they celebrate her home going. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Kathy Gainey(Caston), Smithville; son, Michael Steven Horne (Patricia), Smithville; grandchildren, Mark Gainey, Tracy Colburn, Bree Morris, Jeffrey Gainey, and Clint Horne; brother, Charles Douglas Stevens (Diane), Smithville; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Horne. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, MS with Bro. John Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Mark Gainey, Jeffrey Gainey, Clint Horne, Gunnar Clark, Chris Clark, Dylan Colburn, Ronnie Colburn, James Stevens, and Ken Williams. Memorials may be made to Pearce Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Patricia Horne, 60152 Pearce Chapel Road, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
