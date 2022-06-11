Michael Steven "Mickey" Horne, 68, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home. Mickey was born on October 27, 1953 in Amory to Mel, Jr. and Mary Laverne Stevens Horne. A lifelong resident of Smithville, he graduated Smithville High School and he married Patricia Robison on June 17, 1972. Mickey was a heavy equipment operator working for Parham Trucking then Global Contracting in the bentonite mines. His hobbies include NASCAR and watching the History and Discovery channels on television. He enjoyed spending time with his wife of almost 50 years, his family, and the family dog, Sissy. He loved to travel to Joe Wheeler State Park and Gatlinburg. He was a member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Pearce Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Charles Moffett officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In addition to his wife, Patricia Horne, he is survived by one son, Michael Clint Horne (Rebecca) of Smithville; two daughters, Tracy Colburn (Ronnie) and Bree Morris all of Smithville; one sister, Kathy Gainey (Caston) of Smithville; 5 grandchildren, Gunnar Clark (Ashley), Dylan Colburn, Keelee Clark, Zoey Horne, and Wyatt Horne; a host of nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Elisebith Robison of Smithville. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Horne; and father-in-law, W.C. Robison. Pallbearers will be Terry Young, John Lay, John Comer, Phil Goodwin, Bill Tacker, Michael Morris, Reid Morris. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Pearce Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
