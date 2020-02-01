A gathering of friends and family celebrating the life of Audie Horton, 89 of Corinth is set for Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Magnolia Funeral Home. Born April 13, 1930, Mrs. Horton passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a homemaker and a member of Tate Baptist Church. She will always be remembered in the hearts of those she loved. Audie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lee Horton of Corinth; daughter, Connie Lambert and husband Lanny of Corinth; son, Dennis Horton and wife Denise of Birmingham, AL; 2 grandchildren, Ty Lambert and wife Courtney of Tupelo and Dylan Horton of Birmingham, AL; 2 great grandchildren, John Tyler Lambert and Leigh Ann Lambert both of Tupelo; brother, Mancel Kirk of Finger, TN; other relatives and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Ben Lambert; father, Elbert Kirk; mother, Musette Massengill Kirk and her sister, Nell Langdon and husband Charles. In Lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Audie Horton.
