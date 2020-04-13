Bertha Hazel James Horton was born on September 18, 1934 to Van and Annie Lou Paseur James in Falkner, Mississippi. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church and taught many generations in the Preschool Sunday School class where she loved to sing with the children. In addition to being a farmer's wife and the many hats she wore in that capacity, she also worked for the Mississippi State Extension Service teaching the community, whom she called her "families", about nutrition and canning. She served in various capacities at the Tippah County Fair and was an avid supporter of the food preservation exhibits each year. She had a love for nature and shared her knowledge of trees, plants, flowers, insects, and animals with her family as well as many generations of school children. She was also a kidney donor, donating to her son Michael, and was a supporter of the National Kidney Foundation. A private graveside service will be held at Providence Baptist Church cemetery for immediate family on April 14th at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Horton is survived by her husband, Bobby Guyton Horton of Tiplersville, MS; one son: Billy Montgomery; two daughters: Pat Eaton (Johnny), Bobbye Nell Knight (Gene): and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Horton, all of Tiplersville, MS; 13 grandchildren: Leslie Keen (Dewayne) of Michie, TN, Jessica Carroll (Charlie) of Michie, TN, Michael Montgomery of Superior, Wisconsin, Emily Eaton of Tiplersville, MS, John Eaton (Julie) of Tiplersville, MS, Mollye Eaton of Tiplersville, MS, Courtney Graham (Ryan) of Flowood, MS, Colby Horton (Whitney) of Pontotoc, MS, Allison Horton of Vietnam, Andy Horton (Alexia) of Nashville, TN, Ben Knight (Jamie) of Corinth, MS, Bailey McNeese (Mark) of Tiplersville, MS, and Jonah Knight of Tiplersville, MS; and 12 great grandchildren: Taylor Keen, Ragan Carroll, Mia Carroll, Brooklyn Montgomery, Rory Eaton, Ruby Eaton, Harper Horton, Harrison Horton, David Knight, Ellie Knight, James McNeese, and Baby McNeese; four sisters Ginger Brown of Falkner, MS, Gladys Miller (Danny) of New Albany, MS, Judy Robertson (Donald) of Falkner MS, and Jane Cross (Joe) of Falkner, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Annie Lou James; two brothers, Rudy James and Jimmy James; one sister, Bettye Ray; and two sons, Michael Montgomery and Donny Horton. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Under the current restrictions and in lieu of visitation, the family has asked that people may pay their respects from cars along the route from McBride's Funeral Home to Providence Baptist Cemetery. The procession will begin at 10:00 AM at McBride's Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
