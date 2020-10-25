On Thursday, October 22, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Horton of Pontotoc, MS transitioned from her earthy life of almost 90 years into her eternal life with her heavenly father. Dot was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all of their lives. Dorothy Tedford was born in Panola, MS on January 6, 1930 to Barles and Lovie Tedford. Dorothy married Clayton Horton on January 6, 1951 and they were married for 56 years raising three children in Pontotoc, MS. Dot was a woman of many talents. She worked for many years in the furniture industry, honing her sewing skills and making many lifetime friends. She was proficient in any phase of sewing, crocheting and tatting. And once she discovered her love and talent for painting she created paintings of things she loved. She loved music of all kinds and you could find her humming often. Dot loved people and was always ready to talk and make new friends. She is survived by her sons, Tony Horton (Kim), Terry Horton (Teresa) and daughter, Linda Rogers (Bart). Grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Horton, Anna Beth Horton, Mary Grace and Mercy Horton, Jessica Rogers, Clayton Horton, and Ashley Evans. Great-Grandchildren Emma Hicks, Hudson and Hayes Evans. Her brother, Dean Tedford and sisters Marie, Grace, Ruby, Peggy and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton; her brother, Lester Tedford and sister, Dell Raines. Due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside family service was held on Sunday, October 25th with Rev. Sherry Horton officiating with burial at the Ecru Cemetery. Donations in her honor can to be made to Pontotoc Church of Christ, 369 Church Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
