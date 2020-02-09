Dr. Donald "Donny" Wayne Horton was born on February 22, 1959 to Bobby Guyton Horton and Hazel James Horton in Ripley, Mississippi. He passed away at the age of 60 at his home in Tiplersville, MS on February 8, 2020. He graduated from Mississippi State University and was self employed as a Veterinarian at Horton Animal Clinic. He was of the Baptist faith. Dr. Horton's visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. His service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church with Brother Jerry Bingham officiating. Burial will be at the Providence Cemetery. Dr. Horton is survived by his parents: Bobby Guyton Horton and Hazel James Horton both of Tiplersville, MS; his wife: Cindy Holmes Horton of Tiplersville, MS; his two sons: Colby Guyton Horton (Whitney) of Pontotoc, MS, Andrew Holmes Horton (Alexia) of Nashville, TN; two daughters: Courtney Horton Graham (Ryan) of Flowood, MS, Allison F. Horton of Vietnam; one brother: Billy Montgomery of Tiplersville, MS; two sisters: Pat Eaton (Johnny) of Tiplersville, MS, Bobbye Nell Knight (Gene) of Tiplersville, MS; two grandchildren: Harper Horton, Harrison Horton both of Pontotoc, MS; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Michael Montgomery. Pallbearers will be John Eaton, Ben Knight, Jonah Knight, Michael Montgomery, Jared Atkinson, Richie Sanford. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mark Hembree. Condolences can be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
