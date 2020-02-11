MYRTLE -- Elbert Horton, 81, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 5 P.M. until 8 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Faith In Christ Cemetery..

