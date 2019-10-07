Jo Ann Horton, 86, died Sunday October 6, 2019 at Diversicare of Amory. She was born August 17, 1933 in Lee County to Bootsie and Mable Goodwin. She was married to Willard Horton for over 50 years until his passing on September 2, 2004. She was a member of Brewer United Methodist Church. Jo Ann was best known for her social skills. She enjoyed eating. In her spare time she was an avid reader that would read anything. She is survived by her two sons, Gary Horton and his wife, Wanda of Pontocola Community and Terry Horton and his wife, Brenda of Pontocola Community; two grandchildren, Dawn Wages and her husband, Clay of Shannon and Scottie Horton and his wife, Misty of Shannon; four step-grandchildren, Dustin Stanford, Tawana Johnson, Shaun Stafford and Stacy Hancock and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Loretta Lee and Betty Lowry and one brother, Bud Goodwin. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday October 8, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Bob O'Neal officiating. Burial will be in Brewer Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Earl Kellum, Dustin Stanford, Clay Wages, Wesley Johnson, Mitchell Pickering and Jerry Ellis. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
