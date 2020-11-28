Lee Horton passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at 10:00am , Monday , November 30, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Reflections and memories will be shared in a private ceremony by Ty Lambert, Leon and Dr. Sharon Enzor. Lee was born July 7, 1926 in McNairy County, Tennessee, and attended school in Lawton and Adamsville. He joined the Army in October, 1944, and came off of the front lines on April 29, 1945. For his service in France and Germany with Company B, 63rd Infantry Division during World War II, he was awarded the Victory Medal, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Upon his discharge, he returned to Corinth and started Horton Brothers Construction Company. Lee married Audie Kirk on April 8, 1949. After starting in August, 1946, with a single truck to haul sand and gravel, Lee expanded first into the construction of water and sewer lines and later into asphalt production and paving. His company installed, on average, over 100 miles of new water lines per year to provide services for towns and communities in Mississippi and Tennessee. The production of asphalt and the associated paving became a major segment of the business during the 1960's and 1970's. As a self-educated engineer and businessman, Lee was a promoter of community development, taking an active role in the planning, financing and construction of various business and resident centers. Lee retired from the construction business in November, 1977, after selling his business. Lee served on the Board of Directors for the Boys Club and was a founder and director of Alcorn Bank and Trust. He also served as a Colonel on the Mississippi Governor's Staff from 1968 to 1980. Through the years, Lee enjoyed driving micro-midget racers competitively, piloting small aircraft (he made his solo flight on February 2, 1962) and operating ham radios. After retiring, Lee and Audie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Lee is survived by his children, Connie (Lanny) Lambert of Corinth and Dennis (Denise) Horton of Birmingham, AL., 2 grandsons, Ty (Courtney) Lambert of Tupelo and Dylan Horton of Birmingham, Al. and 2 great- grandchildren, John Tyler Lambert and Leigh Ann Lambert of Tupelo. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Audie; his grandson, Ben Lambert and brothers, James, Willard and Eldon Horton.
