Nellie R. Horton, 80, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the Carrinton House Personal Care Home in Iuka, MS. She was born on June 17, 1939, to Guyton and Dott Skinner Horton in Tiplersville, MS. She Graduated from Chalybeate High School in 1957, which was the last graduating class at that school. She went on to graduate from Blue Mountain College in 1961, with a degree in Home Economics and later received a Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi. She began her career as a dietician at Peabody College of Vanderbilt University and retired as the Home Economist and the County Agent in Tishomingo County after more than 30 years. She worked with various programs such as the 4-H Club, Homemakers Club, and serviced on the fair committee while there. She was a avid Mississippi State sports fan and enjoyed substitute teaching in her retirement. She was a faithful member of Iuka Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery for family members on March 20, 2020. Nellie is survived by two brothers: Bobby Guyton Horton (Hazel) of Tiplersville, MS, James Arnold Horton (Alice) of Falkner, MS; three sisters: Dorothy Edwards of Tiplersville, MS, Jean Harrell of Falkner, MS, Natalie Riley of Shannon, MS. ten nephews, five nieces, 16 great nephews, and 21 great nieces, along with many great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers-in-law, Claude Edwards, Jr., John Tate Harrell, and Butch Riley; two nieces, Jo Horton and Claudette Edwards; and two nephews, Michael Montgomery and Donny Horton. Pallbearers will be her Nephews. Expressions of sympathy, for the Horton family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
