Rita Rorie Horton, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born November 2, 1946 to Rayburn and Belle Logan Rorie. Rita graduated from East Union High School. Rita was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. She had worked at Futorian/Stratford Furniture, Lane Furniture and Rosetti Dental. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling with her sisters and going out with the "supper club".
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Lassett and Rev. Jerry Caples officiating. Browning Funeral Home of Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Horton of Ecru, MS; a daughter, Courtney Horton Garrard of Ecru, MS; five sisters, Linda Forman (Chares Lamar) of Etta, MS, Betty Andrews (Donald) of Ecru, MS, Brenda Rorie of Tupelo, MS, Glenda Barnett (Ken), Ecru, MS and Phyllis Martinez (Hector) of Houston, TX; two brothers, Ray Rorie and Michael Rorie, both of Pontotoc, MS; a sister-in-law, Linda Alice Ray (Billy) of Pontotoc, MS; and one granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Garrard of Ecru, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Wanda Scott.
Pallbearers will be Chris Voyles, Wesley Voyles, Josh Ray, Chris Ray, Daniel Stanford and Adam Patton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
