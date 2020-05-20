Mrs. Catherine "Cathy" Hoskins was born March 20, 1957 to the late Mrs. Elizabeth Turner Cooper and Mr. Wardell Cooper in Houlka, MS. Cathy accepted Christ at an early age at Second Baptist Church of Houlka. She later joined Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ, where she remained a faithful member until death. She worked at Shannon Chair Company for several years. She later left and worked at Franklin Chair Company for over seven years until her health began to fail. There is where she met her husband, Thomas Hoskins, and they married on June 27, 1985. Cathy enjoyed singing, laughing, and talking on the phone. She loved her husband, daughters, and grandchildren; but most of all, she loved serving God. Mrs. Cathy leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, her husband: Thomas Hoskins; three daughters: Tamika Cooper, Brittany Ware, and Roslin (Tevin) Buford; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Latravian, La'Niya, Caleb, Da'Shyia, Rylee, and Ke'Aubrii; six sisters: Rasheedah, Jessie, Gloria, Martha, Dorothy, and Diane; three brothers: Wardell, Jr., Kelvin, and Michael; one aunt Luly Hoover; one uncle Benny Frank Pulliam; a special sister and caregiver: Martha K. Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents Wardell and Elizabeth Cooper, and one grandchild. A private graveside service for family only will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. Walk through viewing will be available one hour before service. Condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
