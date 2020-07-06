Virginia Houpt, age 98, passed away peacefully and met her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2020. She was born April 15, 1923 in Falkner, MS to James Andrew "Jim" and Verlen Easley Ruth. Virginia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. Virginia enjoyed working in her flowers and yard. She was a very strong lady and loved her Lord, loved to sing songs about Jesus and loved to talk about old times. She is now singing with the Angels. The service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel for the family, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, we ask that you practice social distancing during the visitation and the service. Survivors include her son, Jim Houpt and wife Sue; her grandson, Andy Houpt and wife Lee Ann, and granddaughter, Ginger Towery and husband Randy; five great-grandchildren, Averi, Ryleigh and Braiden Towery, and Brodey and Collins Houpt; one sister, Charla (Cha-Cha) Austin; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Alvis Wayne Houpt, and two sisters, Essie Poole and Agnes Gilispie and two brothers, James Robert Ruth and A.W. Ruth. Pallbearers will be Andy Houpt, Randy Towery, Braiden Towery and Brodey Houpt. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
