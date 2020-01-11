Connie Jean McNatt House, 89, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Tishomingo, MS on April 30, 1930 to the late Arlie and Lola McNatt. She married the love of her life, Audie House on May 15, 1948. Connie loved her morning coffee, spending time with family, reading her Bible and watching the local news and weather. Her hands were rarely still, as she loved sewing, cooking and canning vegetables from the summer garden. She also loved to attend church services at Paden Baptist Church, where she was a devoted member for many years. "Connie Jean," as she was lovingly called by many, was a long-time employee of Blue Bell and worked several years at Iuka Hospital in the lab. Later, she was employed by North Mississippi Elderly Services where she served the community driving a bus to the Tishomingo State Park until she retired at the age of 77 after twenty-three years of service. Services to celebrate her life and heavenly homecoming will be Sunday, January 12, 1 p.m. at Paden Baptist Church in Tishomingo with Bro. Kevin Rogers and Bro. Earl Barron officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Paden Baptist Church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Mrs. House left behind one daughter-Debra Nunley (Joe); two granddaughters-Carla McKinney and Amber Bolton (T.J.); four great-granddaughters-Hollie and Haley McKinney and Macy and Molly Bolton; two brothers-Jerry McNatt (Bonnie) and Quthel McNatt (Sara); two sisters-Vonnie Ledgewood and Shirley Vaughn (Randy); one sister-in-law-Francis McNatt and a host of nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death in 1982 by her loving husband-Audie House; four brothers-Clatus McNatt, Lakeman McNatt (Mary), Thomas McNatt (Verna) and Bill McNatt; one grandson-in-law-Buddy McKinney. Pallbearers will be Robert Deaton, Hughie Bates, Josh McNatt, Wesley McNatt, Reed McNatt, Joseph McNatt and James Blackburn. All whom loved her dearly will never forget the grace, love and care she always bestowed upon them. Her family wishes to offer their thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice service for the care she received.
