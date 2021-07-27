Willy Frank House, of Houston, passed away at the age of 83 on July 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Known by his friends and family as Frank, he practiced as a pharmacist for 42 years and owned House's Pharmacy on the square in Houston for 38 years. He was an active member in his church and the community. He served on the Board of Directors for BancorpSouth, and he volunteered at the free medical clinic monthly providing medications and consultations for those in need. A passionate and die-hard Tennessee Volunteer, Frank could always be found on football Saturdays cheering on his beloved Vols. Mr. House was born in Houston, Mississippi on August 2, 1937, to James Edward House and Eunice Aurelia Lancaster. Frank was a Houston High School graduate of the class of 1955 and attended the University of Tennessee where he graduated in 1964. Services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with visitation beginning at 10 am until service time at 11 am at First Baptist Church with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Burial will be at Houston Cemetery. A reception will follow at Gather for friends and family. Frank is survived by his daughter, Suzanne House Roscher of Virginia Beach, VA; his sons, John Randle House of Phoenix, AZ, and Frank Michael House of Suwanee, GA; his sisters, Virginia Rowlett of Houston, Catherine Howell of Heber Springs, AR, and Mary Elizabeth Vaughn and her husband Garland of Jackson, MS; and one grandson, Michael Howard House of Cary, NC. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children, Marion Russell House, his brother, James Robert House, and brothers-in law, Thomas Rowlett, and Charles Howell. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.