Hughey Lee House, 75, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Sunday, December 20, 2020 following an extended illness. The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. House was born November 12, 1945 in Saltillo, MS, the son of the late George Washington and Bula Mae Brown House. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was employed in the local manufacturing industry before retiring. A Christian, Mr. House lived a life of great faith and his love for the Lord was apparent in all he did and to all who knew him. Blessed with a loving family, Mr. House is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Walker House, one daughter, Daphne House of Knoxville, TN, two sons, Quentin House (Melena) of Pontotoc and Michael House (Frankie) of New Albany, a sister, Joyce Brown and a brother, Johnny Brown, both of Guntown. He was also preceded in death by a brother, George House. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the House family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
