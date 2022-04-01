Lena House, 103, left this world to be with the Lord at the Green Houses on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking for her family, sewing and caring for her house plants. She was employed by Joyner Fields for a number of years before returning home to be a housewife. She was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at the chapel of Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. visitation will be 1p.m. until service time with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery in the Jug Fork community. Lena is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Carter of Birmingham Ridge; granddaughter, Teresa Wilson and grandson, Tony Allen Carter (Pam) of Birmingham Ridge; three great grandchildren, Ashley Thomas (Gary Lee) of Saltillo, Bryan Carter of Dumas and Nikki Minor (Cody) of Birmingham Ridge; great-great-grandchildren, Dalton Burgett and D.C. Thomas of Saltillo; one sister, Molene Buskirk of Saltillo; special friend, Stacy Laster (James) and son JR of Saltillo; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Willard C. House; parents, Perry and Mary Wimbs; brothers, R.C. Wimbs, Howard (Buck) Wimbs and James Archie (Dutch) Wimbs; sister Lorene Finney; son-in-law, Ray Dean Carter. Pallbearers will be Gary Lee Thomas, Dalton Burgett, James Laster, Nickey Carter, Brad Carter and Larry Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be D.C. Thomas, Bryan Carter and Mike McBrayer. The family would like to thank the staff of the Martin House at Traceway Retirement in Tupelo for the exceptional care during her years of residency there. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.