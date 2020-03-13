Linda G. House, 67, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory. She was born February 7, 1953 to William House and the late Unive Dill House in Tupelo. She was a member of New Home Baptist Church. She loved her cats and dogs, word search books, watching westerns, and spending time with her family.. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her father; William House of Fulton, sister; Cathy (Patrick) Moore of Fulton, a brother; Gerald (Jeanette) House of Ariton, AL, and a nephew; Matthew Moore of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her mother; Unive House, and a sister, Sherry McCreary. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
