William "Red" House, 89, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born May 5, 1932 to the late James House and the late Velma Vercheat House. He retired from Super Sagless in Tupelo after 36 years of service. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. William enjoyed going to church, hunting, fishing, gardening, caring for his animals and spending time with his family. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday November 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday November 15 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Jean House of Fulton, daughter; Cathy (Patrick) Moore of Fulton, son; Gerald (Jeanette) House of Ariton, AL, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and sister, Agnus Jackson of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters; Linda G. House, and Sherry McCeary. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105 or the organization of your choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
