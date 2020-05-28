PONTOTOC -- Brian Houser, 51, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2020, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson, MS. Services will be on 10AM - Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ecru City Cemetery.

