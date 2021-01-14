George Houser, 71, passed away on January 13, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed gardening, working and giving things to people. He was a mechanic for Chickasaw Equipment for over 40 years and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Denise Gibson Houser of Guntown; son, Ellis "Bo" Houser (Nancy) of Southaven; step-daughter, Brandy Taylor of Guntown; step-sons, Chad Garrett (Monte) of Wheeler and Heath Garrett of Guntown; (7) sisters, Mary Grimes of Ft. Walton, FL, Winnie Crump of Reno, NV, Helen Edison of Mathiston, MS, Bennie Tackett of Van Fleet, Lela Norris of Houston, Jane Houser of Houston, Jean Baradar of Beaumont, TX; brother, James E. Kennedy of Slaughter, LA; grandchildren, Deanna Westmoreland and Dalton Houser; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Ellis Houser and Bonnie Mooneyham Houser Freeman. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p. m. until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
