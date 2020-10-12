Betty G. Houston, 89, formerly of Tupelo, MS, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park, Verona, MS. Dennis Smith will officiate. Betty was a member of First Methodist Church of Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Houston; son, David G. Lann; parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Grissom; brothers, Leroy, Keith, and Jack Grissom; sister, and Mildred Towery. Betty is survived by daughter-in-law, Paula Lann; grandson, Graham Lann (Ashley); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Methodist Church of Birmingham, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

