Graveside services for Joseph E. Houston III, age 72, of Leland, Mississippi will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 7 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, Mississippi. He died at his home on January 30, 2022 after a three year bout with cancer. Services are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Leland and will be officiated by Ann Laird Jones. Joe was the son of the late Joseph E. Houston and Mavis Montgomery Houston. He was born on February 21, 1949, in Aberdeen. A graduate of Aberdeen High School, he lived in Aberdeen most of his life. He attended both the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, graduating from MSU with a business degree. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister who died in infancy. Survivors include his sister, Ann Houston Kelly of Leland and his niece and nephews, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Kelly of Oxford, Mississippi, and Joseph Kelly of Oxford and Daniel (DK) Kelly of Leland. The family requests memorials be made to your local animal shelter or to a charity of your choice.
