Nelwyn Booth "N.B." Houston, 84, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka, MS. He was born in Booneville on May 29, 1935, to Thomas Graham Houston and Mittie Etta Rushing Houston. He was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and going to New Site Basketball games. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 PM on Saturday. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by one son, Norris Houston of Memphis; one daughter, Cecelia Houston of Tupelo; grandchildren, Chris Wilkins of Corinth, Jennifer Hamm of Rienzi, and Jaime Wilkins of Corinth; great-grandchildren, Bryson Peacher, Karlie Wilkins, Lilie Wilkins, all of Corinth, Kerstyn Hamm, Cody Hamm and Mazie Hamm, all of Rienzi. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Belinda Houston; a daughter, Sunel Houston; a brother, Charles Houston; and a sister, Geraldine Roberts. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
