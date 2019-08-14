BOONEVILLE -- Nelwyn "N.B." Houston, 84, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forked Oak Cemetery.

