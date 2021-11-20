Patricia Houston died on November 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by family after a long illness. She was born on October 11, 1943 to the late Harold Havwer and Una Eve Archie. She leaves behind her daughters Lisa Johnson Darby (Eddie) and Pam Jones and former son in law Brian Lacey; Five Grandchildren Dalton Johnson, Lennie Lacey and wife, Jessica Lacey and husband, Christian Johnson and husband and Lana Johnson. She also leave behind several great-grand children Taurm Gilmore, Piper and Mia Johnson and several more. She is preceded in death by her mother Una Eve Archie and her Father Harold Hawver, her step father Thomas Deaton, her grandparents, her son Tommy Blythe, her grandson Andrew Lacey, her ex husband Tommy Houston, her ex son in law Greg Johnson and her ex sister in law Tammy Houston. Services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends and family. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.