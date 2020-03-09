BYHALIA, MS -- Patsy Houston, 69, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020, at Methodist Olive Branch in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 12 noon until service.

