Chantell Howard, 49, passed away Saturday, February 06, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Sun, Feb 14, 2021 at 12 noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeeen, MS. Visitation will be on Sat, Feb 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

