Charles "Charlie" Victor Howard, 82, of Mantachie, Mississippi, passed away onFebruary 9, 2021.Charlie was born on January 7, 1939 to Victor and Evie Jane Howard in Dorsey,Mississippi. He and his parents were pillars in the Mantachie community and he was very proud to have lived there for most of his life.He attended Mantachie High School where he played on the state championship basketball team during his senior year. His name is still hanging in the gym. After Graduating high school in 1957, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army for fourteen year sand after that in the reserves for five years. He was honored to have had the opportunity to serve his countryAfter his service, he landed his first job at the Mississippi Department of Transportation,kicking off a 40-year career providing and maintaining safe roads for the state of Mississippi.In 1984, he met Barbara Patterson, and they wed in 1990, going on to be devoted grandparents to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to them as "Paw Paw" and "Maw Maw".After forty years, he retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 2001.Charlie spent his retirement watching his favorite sports teams, playing with his grandchildren, gardening, and riding around his property in his John Deere Gator. Hehad an extra special connection with his great-grandson, Bentley (or as he called him,"Bo"), and his great-granddaughter, Charleigh Rhys (or as he called her, "Mo")—playing a huge role in their lives.Charlie was a lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide and New York Yankees fan. In his words,there was only one college football team (Alabama) and only one coach—Bear Bryant.Charlie and his beloved Alabama football team experienced one more perfect season together this past year—as they finished the season undefeated with a record of 13-0and, once again, as national champions. ROLL TIDE.. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday February 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro.Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife; Barbara Howard of Mantachie, 2 daughters; Cindy (Dave) Robinson of Tyler, TX, and Tanya (Kevin) Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, stepson, Richard Ford of Vina, AL, grandchildren; Mallory (Blake) Billings of Lubbock, TX, Christopher Robinson of Tyler, TX, Heather (Austin) Fountain of Tremont, Kim (Jeffery) Hammons of Mooreville, Grandson, Tyler Ford of Vina, AL, Josh Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, Braxton Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, Chloe Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, great grandchildren; Bentley Fountain of Tremont, Charleigh Fountain of Tremont, Layluh Hammons of Mooreville and Eastyn Hammons of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents; Victor and Evie Jane Howard, and a sister, JoAnn Howard. Pallbearers will be Gene Tennison, Mark Tigner, Andy Spradling, Corky Barnett, Clayton Wilemon, Mike Smith, Rudy Cox, Matt Prestage, Dave Robinson, and Austin Fountain. Bentley Fountain will serve as honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
