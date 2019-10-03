MEMPHIS -- Darral DeShawn Howard, 32, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Millbranch & Wilson Road Automobile accident in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday October 5, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries 565 Neely Ave, Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday October 4 , 2019 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Adolphus Chapel Church Cemetery 1236 Marianna Rd. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

