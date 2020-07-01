ABERDEEN -- Joe William Howard, 76, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in COLUMBUS. Services will be on Friday, 3 July 2020 at 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen,MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com .

