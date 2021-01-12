Baby Karmyn Elicia Howard, 36 hours old, passed away on Thurs., Jan. 7, 2021 at NMMC Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Karmyn Elicia Howard was born to Wayne and Christina Howard on Mon., Jan. 4, 2021 at the NMMC Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Karmyn Elicia Howard is survived by her father and mother; Wayne and Christina Howard of Tupelo. Grandparents; Maggie Howard of Amory, Dale and Ruthie Barr of Okolona. Three sisters; Kiara Howard of Amory, Kiuana Thomas of Nettleton, and Kanisha Beeks (Kelby) of Smithville. Three uncles; Patrick Howard of Tupelo, Sean Howard of Florida, and Christopher Barr of Okolona. The visitation will be Fri., Jan 15, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering policy. Sat., Jan. 16, 2021, Baby Karmyn Elicia Howard will lie in state from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Then the service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Springs Church cemetery with Dr. Noland Elzie, Sr. officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge.

