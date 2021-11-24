Larry Wayne Howard, 43, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 Noon Saturday, November 27 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with a visitation one hour before services. Mr. Howard was born December 15, 1977 in Ripley, MS, the son of Larry Joe Howard (Dianne) of Potts Camp and the late Betty Jane McClusky. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed as a roofer and carpenter in the construction industry. A Christian, Mr. Howard enjoyed studying scriptures in his Bible, the outdoors and had a special interest in horses. He will be remembered for his crafty talents he had with his hands and a few of his proudest accomplishments as a carpenter included LeBoheur Children's Hospital, St. Jude and working on the Ole Miss campus. Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Brianna Gates of Tiplersville, three sisters, Codie Joe Howard of Hickory Flat, Janie Moore (Scott) of Pontotoc and Amanda Chappell (Josh) of Ingomar, one brother, Joseph Robbins of Potts Camp, one aunt, Brenda Walker (Larry) of Ripley, two grandchildren, Chase and Gracie Porterfield, a special friend, Collene and his loyal horse, "Tank". The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Howard family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
