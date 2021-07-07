Milton Howard, 90, passed away Saturday, July 03, 2021, at Home surrounded by his family in Tupelo, MS . Services will be on Saturday, 10, 2021 at 1:00 at Inspirational Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be on One hour prior to service on Saturday Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.