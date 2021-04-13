Sarah "Sue" Howard, 87, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 after a sudden illness. Sue was born in Tupelo May 9, 1933, the daughter of Joseph Ike Berryhill and Evelyn Farris Berryhill. Sue worked for the South Central Bell Telephone Company for many years. After retirement, Sue still enjoyed staying active, getting out with family and friends. She was a member of the Tupelo Elvis Club and loved watching her great-nephews play football and baseball. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had also attended East Heights Baptist Church. Sue leaves behind two nieces and a nephew and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Howard who passed away January 21, 2006. The family honored Sue's life with a private graveside service at Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
