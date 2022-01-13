Hilda Fudge Howe, 94, stepped into the presence of her Savior, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Born July 11, 1927, in Oxford, Mississippi, Hilda was the daughter of the late Romie Elmo Fudge and Emma Edna (Ray) Fudge and the widow of Berton Glenn Howe. She was predeceased by her son, Donald (Chris). She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Patricia), Robert (Linda), Richard (Rebekah), and David (Ginger); 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. The youngest of 12 children, Hilda loved working at Neilson's in Oxford and cherished memories of that time throughout her life. During the early years of marriage, the family lived in multiple Mississippi cities. In 1968, Hilda and Bert settled in Tupelo. After her children were raised, Hilda enjoyed working at McRae's and later at Hancock Fabrics, where she loved sharing her love of sewing. Hilda was a member of Lawndale Presbyterian Church and the family thanks the Lawndale family for their support and love for Hilda over the years. The family also extends gratitude to Traceway and the Green House Homes at Traceway for their loving care. A graveside service honoring Hilda's life will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tupelo Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.