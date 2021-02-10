Andrea Ranae Ferguson Howell, 36, of Bruce departed from this life on Friday, February 5, 2021, after a tragic accident. Andrea was welcomed into this world on June 26, 1984, by her parents Jon Ferguson and Cindy Winter Ferguson. Andrea was a deputy tax accessor for the Calhoun County Tax Assessors Office. She loved summer time, especially when the days became warm and the sun set late and she could enjoy lake life to the fullest extent. Andrea was a loving mother that supported her children in everything they did, especially cheering them on at their sporting events. She worshiped with a family of believers at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, a place where she was reminded of the Lord's mercy and grace. Andrea did not simply depart from this life. She held the cure to death in her soul, an active relationship with her Savior. Although Andrea has left our presence, her fun loving spirit and one of a kind personality will continue to live on as a warm memory. Those to cherish her memory include: parents Jon Ferguson and Cindy Winter Ferguson; one son Will Howell of Bruce; two daughters Lilly and Lylla Howell of Bruce; two sisters: Jonna Ferguson Cain of Bruce and Kalon Ferguson Oakley of Senatobia; three nephews: Easton Cain of Bruce; Kobe Cain of Bruce and Jon Kenning Oakley of Senatobia; two nieces: Callie Cain of Bruce and Betsy Oakley of Senatobia. Andrea was preceded in death by the father of her children William Bradley Howell; paternal grandparents Alon and Betty Ferguson, and maternal grandparents Denzil and Jo Ann Winter. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service remembering her life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Mickey Ferguson and Lucas Ferguson officiating. Rudy Ferguson, Cameron Hughes, Jonathan Leonard, Bill Malone, Hayden McCostlin, Eric Parker, Nick Tunnell, and Evan Weeks will carry Andrea to rest in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make contributions towards the funeral expenses. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in helping make arrangements remembering Andrea's life. Online condolences may be composed at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.